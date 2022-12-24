Mixer

oleh Allie Law
Change the volume of apps

A no-frills volume mixer, with simplicity and usability at its core.

  • Simple volume controls including balance and output selection
  • Individually change each audio source's values

Perubahan pada versi 0.1.3

hampir 2 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~98 MB
Ukuran Unduh21 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang9.269
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer
Bantuanhttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer/issues
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.childishgiant.mixer

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.childishgiant.mixer

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.childishgiant.mixer
Tags:
audiosound