Clairvoyant

oleh Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames pada GitHub
PasangDonasi
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

Perubahan pada versi 3.0.6

3 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~142 KB
Ukuran Unduh61 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang3.395
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://cassidyjames.com
Bantuanhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
Tags:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮