Darkbar
oleh Sean Davis
Darken application titlebars based on your preference
Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.
It allows the following settings for each application:
- None: Let the application decide
- Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
- Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
- Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant
Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.
Perubahan pada versi 1.0.1
sekitar 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~1 MB
Ukuran Unduh367 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang3.995
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
