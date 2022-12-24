Bombermaaan

Pasang
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

Arcade Game

A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.

  • Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
  • Up to 5 players on the same computer
  • Various levels of computer AI
  • Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
  • Keyboard and joystick support
  • Full screen and windowed display modes
  • Various power-ups
  • Various contaminations after skull item is taken
  • Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis

Perubahan pada versi 2.1.8.2208

lebih dari 2 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~15 MB
Ukuran Unduh7 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang14.703
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan
Tags:
arcadebombermangame