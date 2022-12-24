Bombermaaan
Arcade Game
A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.
- Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
- Up to 5 players on the same computer
- Various levels of computer AI
- Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
- Keyboard and joystick support
- Full screen and windowed display modes
- Various power-ups
- Various contaminations after skull item is taken
- Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis
Perubahan pada versi 2.1.8.2208
lebih dari 2 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~15 MB
Ukuran Unduh7 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang14.703
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang