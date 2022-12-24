WebArchives

A web archives viewer

A web archives viewer offering the ability to browse offline millions of articles from large community projects such as Wikipedia or Wikisource.

Features:

  • List recently opened web archives
  • List available local web archives
  • List of web archives available to download
  • Print a page
  • Night mode (Darkreader)
  • Zoom controls
  • Search in page
  • History
  • Bookmarks
  • Search a page
  • Keyboard shortcuts
  • Multi-windows
  • Multi-tabs
  • Random page
  • Sandboxed pages (Pages are isolated from the web)
  • Ask for confirmation when opening an external link
  • Handle the opening of zim files from external applications (Nautilus...)

Perubahan pada versi 0.4.2

sekitar 2 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~12 MB
Ukuran Unduh4 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang8.444
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/birros/web-archives
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/birros/web-archives/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.birros.WebArchives

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.birros.WebArchives

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.birros.WebArchives
Tags:
archiveofflineweb