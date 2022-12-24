VServer

oleh Eduard Berloso Clarà
Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Perubahan pada versi 1.6.1

lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~95 MB
Ukuran Unduh19 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang6.193
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Bantuanhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
