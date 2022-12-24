Cipher

oleh Shubham Arora
Pasang
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

Perubahan pada versi 2.5.0

lebih dari 3 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~97 MB
Ukuran Unduh20 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang6.336
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher
Bantuanhttps://shubhamarora.in
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

Aplikasi lainnya oleh Shubham Arora

gitIgnore

.gitignore reference for various languages

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.arshubham.cipher

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.arshubham.cipher
Tags:
ciphercryptcryptography