krop
oleh Armin Straub
A tool to crop PDF files
krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.
A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).
Perubahan pada versi 0.6.0
sekitar 3 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~308 MB
Ukuran Unduh83 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang4.269
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang