Dynamic Wallpaper Creator
oleh Alex Kryuchkov
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.
Perubahan pada versi 1.0.10
3 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~100 KB
Ukuran Unduh46 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang3.150
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
