Simple dynamic wallpaper creator

A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.

Perubahan pada versi 1.0.10

3 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~100 KB
Ukuran Unduh46 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang3.150
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator
Bantuanhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Laporkan Masalahhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator
