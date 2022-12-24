Astronum

oleh Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper pada GitHub
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

Pemasangan Manual

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum