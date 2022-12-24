Astronum
oleh Alex Kryuchkov
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.
Perubahan pada versi 1.0.9
3 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~84 KB
Ukuran Unduh34 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang1.805
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Aplikasi lainnya oleh Alex KryuchkovLebih Banyak
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang