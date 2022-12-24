Plots

Simple graph plotting

Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.

Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.

גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.

Perubahan pada versi 0.8.5

sekitar 2 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~56 MB
Ukuran Unduh19 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang24.088
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/plots/
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.alexhuntley.Plots