Sequeler

oleh Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Perubahan pada versi 0.8.2

hampir 2 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~153 MB
Ukuran Unduh41 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang27.082
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Bantuanhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
