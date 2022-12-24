Planner

oleh Alain M.
PasangDonasi
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

Never worry about forgetting things again

🚀️ Planner 3 is here...

  • 🚀️ Complete redesign of the UI.
  • 🤚️ Drag and Order arrived: Sort your tasks wherever you want.
  • 💯️ Progress indicator for each project.
  • 💪️ Be more productive and organize your tasks by 'Sections'.
  • 💎️ Magic Button: Drag and Drop and create your tasks wherever you want.
  • 🌙️ Better integration with the dark theme.
  • 🎉️ and much more.

☁️ Support for Todoist:

  • Synchronize your Projects, Task and Sections thanks to Todoist.
  • Support for Todoist offline: Work without an internet connection and when everything is reconnected it will be synchronized.

* Planner not created by, affiliated with, or supported by Doist

☁️ Support for CalDAV:

  • Synchronize your Tasklist.

💎️ Other features:

  • 🔍️ Quick Find
  • 🌙️ Night mode

Perubahan pada versi 3.0.10

7 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~134 MB
Ukuran Unduh28 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang121.427
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://useplanner.com/
Bantuanhttps://useplanner.com/support/
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/tree/master/po#readme
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.planner

Aplikasi lainnya oleh Alain M.

Byte

Rediscover your music

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.planner

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.planner
Tags:
calendardevelopmenteventeventsprojecttasktaskstodotodoist