Byte

oleh Alain M.
PasangDonasi
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

Perubahan pada versi 0.4.2

sekitar 3 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~99 MB
Ukuran Unduh21 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang21.423
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte
Bantuanhttps://www.patreon.com/alainm23
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.byte

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.byte
Tags:
mp3musicplayerplaylistradio