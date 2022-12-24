ScanTailor Advanced

Pasang
Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages

ScanTailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. It performs operations such as:

  • page splitting,
  • deskewing,
  • adding/removing borders,
  • selecting content
  • ... and others.

You give it raw scans, and you get pages ready to be printed or assembled into a PDF or DjVu file. Scanning, optical character recognition, and assembling multi-page documents are out of scope of this project.

The ScanTailor version that merges the features of the "ScanTailor Featured" and "ScanTailor Enhanced" versions, brings new ones and fixes.

Perubahan pada versi v1.0.16

hampir 5 tahun yang lalu
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/4lex4/scantailor-advanced
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/4lex4/scantailor-advanced/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced