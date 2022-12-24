Viper

oleh 0neGal
@0negal pada GitHub
Pasang

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Perubahan pada versi 1.7.3

2 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~240 MB
Ukuran Unduh96 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang3.524
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper