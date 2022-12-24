Popout3D
Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.
Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.
Perubahan pada versi 1.6.41
sekitar 2 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~178 MB
Ukuran Unduh34 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang6.720
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
