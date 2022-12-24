Pinta
oleh Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
Perubahan pada versi 2.1.1
4 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~103 MB
Ukuran Unduh44 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang106.415
LisensiMIT License
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang