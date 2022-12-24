Pinta

oleh Jonathan Pobst
Pasang

Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

Perubahan pada versi 2.1.1

4 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~103 MB
Ukuran Unduh44 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang106.415
LisensiMIT License
Situs Web Proyekhttps://www.pinta-project.com
Bantuanhttps://www.pinta-project.com/howto
Pertanyaan yang Sering Diajukanhttps://communiroo.com/pintaproject/pinta/questions
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://translations.launchpad.net/pinta
Laporkan Masalahhttps://bugs.launchpad.net/pinta
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
Tags:
2ddrawdrawinggraphicspaintpaintingraster