Gittyup

oleh Gittyup Community
@Murmele pada GitHub
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

Perubahan pada versi v1.3.0

2 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~68 MB
Ukuran Unduh28 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang38.824
LisensiMIT License
Situs Web Proyekhttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
Bantuanhttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup