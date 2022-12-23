UEFITool
oleh LongSoft
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
UEFITool is a cross-platform open source application, that parses UEFI PI-compatible firmware image into a tree structure, verifies image integrity and provides a GUI to manipulate image elements.
Ukuran Terpasang~4 MB
Ukuran Unduh2 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang12.389
LisensiBSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License
