Spotube
oleh Kingkor Roy Tirtho
A lightweight free Spotify crossplatform-client which handles playback manually, streams music using Youtube & no Spotify premium account is needed
Spotube is a Flutter based lightweight Spotify client. It utilizes the power of Spotify & Youtube's public API & creates a hazardless, performant & resource friendly User Experience
Following are the features that currently spotube offers:
- Open Source
- Anonymous/Guest Login
- Cross platform
- No telemetry, diagnostics or user data collection
- Lightweight & resource friendly
- Native performance (Thanks to Flutter+Skia)
- Playback control is on user's machine instead of server based
- Small size & less data hungry
- No spotify or youtube ads since it uses all public & free APIs (But it's recommended to support the creators by watching/liking/subscribing to the artists youtube channel or add as favourite track in spotify. Mostly buying spotify premium is the best way to support their valuable creations)
- Synced Lyrics
- Downloadable track
Perubahan pada versi 2.7.1
2 bulan yang lalu
Pemasangan Manual
