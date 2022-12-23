Gydl

oleh Jannik Hauptvogel
Pasang

Download content from sites like YouTube

Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.

Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.

Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).

Perubahan pada versi 0.1.1

hampir 6 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~25 MB
Ukuran Unduh11 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang45.867
LisensiGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl
Bantuanhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/blob/master/README.md
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.JannikHv.Gydl