Gradience

oleh Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam pada GitHub
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

