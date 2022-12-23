Youp for whatsapp

Youp makes it makes the use of whatsapp more convenient

  • Make whatsapp truly fullscreen
  • Conveniently switch to dark mode
  • Add icon in systray with different icon if there is new messages
  • Desktop Notification

Perubahan pada versi 2.0

sekitar 3 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~1 MB
Ukuran Unduh427 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang49.662
LisensiMIT License
Situs Web Proyekhttps://luigitesch.io/youpforwhatsapp
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.gigitux.youp

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.gigitux.youp

Jalankan

flatpak run com.gigitux.youp
flatpakgtkrust