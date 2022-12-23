Manga Reader

oleh George Florea Bănuș
georgefb.com
Manga Reader for local files

Manga reader for local files.

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

Perubahan pada versi 2.1.0

2 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~905 KB
Ukuran Unduh491 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang7.137
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.mangareader

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.georgefb.mangareader

Jalankan

flatpak run com.georgefb.mangareader