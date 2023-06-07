Geekbench 6
Cross-platform system benchmark
Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.
Needs to be run on the command line.
Perubahan pada versi 6.1.0
2 bulan yang lalu
- Tidak ada changelog yang disediakan
Ukuran Terpasang~228 MB
Ukuran Unduh228 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang0
LisensiProprietari