FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
oleh FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
Perubahan pada versi 2.10.0
5 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~27 MB
Ukuran Unduh11 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang14.571
LisensiApache License 2.0
