Boatswain
oleh Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
Perubahan pada versi 0.3.0
4 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~2 MB
Ukuran Unduh514 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang6.860
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
