Pasang
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

Perubahan pada versi 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3

14 hari yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~23 MB
Ukuran Unduh11 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang18.627
LisensiGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Situs Web Proyekhttps://www.eduke32.com/
Bantuanhttps://wiki.eduke32.com
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.eduke32.EDuke32

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.eduke32.EDuke32

Jalankan

flatpak run com.eduke32.EDuke32
3dbuilddukeduke32gamenukemshooter