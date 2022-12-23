Dropbox
Access your files from any computer
Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.
Perubahan pada versi 176.4.5108
10 hari yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~115 MB
Ukuran Unduh114 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang182.746
LisensiProprietari
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang