Flathub Logo

DSView

Pasang

An open source multi-function instrument for everyone

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by DreamSourceLab.

DSView is a GUI program for supporting various instruments from DreamSourceLab, including logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, etc. DSView is based on the sigrok project.

The sigrok project aims at creating a portable, cross-platform, Free/Libre/Open-Source signal analysis software suite that supports various device types (such as logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, multimeters, and more).

Adding following line to /etc/udev/rules.d/60-dreamsourcelab.rules

SUBSYSTEM=="usb", ATTRS{idVendor}=="2a0e", MODE="0666"

Perubahan pada versi 1.3.0

5 bulan yang lalu
(Built sekitar 1 bulan yang lalu)
  • Tidak ada changelog yang disediakan

  • Dibangun oleh komunitas

    Aplikasi ini dikembangkan secara terbuka oleh komunitas sukarelawan, dan dirilis di bawah GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Ikut terlibat
Ukuran Terpasang~27.81 MiB
Ukuran Unduh13.04 MiB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang558
Tanda:
linuxflatpak