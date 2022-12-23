Euterpe

oleh Doychin Atanasov
doycho.com
Media player client for the Euterpe media server.

Mobile and desktop player for the self-hosted Euterpe streaming server. You need an access to an Euterpe server running somewhere in order for this program to be useful. You could try it out with the demo Euterpe server, accessible at the project's website.

These are some of the things which this player supports:

  • Extremely light resource usage and fast. Excellent for constrained mobile devices such as phones and laptops.
  • Accessing Euterpe server with or without authentication.
  • Playing albums or a single tracks.
  • Searching the database for music.
  • Browsing by albums and artists based on their tag metadata.
  • Mobile first but convergent. It works on both mobile and desktop Linux.

Perubahan pada versi 0.6.2

5 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~9 MB
Ukuran Unduh3 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang1.086
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://listen-to-euterpe.eu
Bantuanhttps://listen-to-euterpe.eu/docs
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/ironsmile/euterpe-gtk/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.doycho.euterpe.gtk

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.doycho.euterpe.gtk

Jalankan

flatpak run com.doycho.euterpe.gtk