Dave Gnukem
oleh David Joffe
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter
Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.
Perubahan pada versi 1.0.3
7 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~25 MB
Ukuran Unduh20 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang1.639
LisensiMIT License
Pertanyaan yang Sering Diajukanhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
