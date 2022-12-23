DIY Layout Creator

oleh Branislav Stojkovic (bancika)
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams

DIY Layout Creator (DIYLC in short) is a powerful, but simple to use and intuitive tool for visualizing electronic circuit schematic and layout diagrams. It provides a simple WYSIWYG interface and supports designing PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams as well as circuit schematics quickly and without the steep learning curve.

In addition to drawing, the projects can be shared with other users through the integrated 'Cloud' feature. Guitar wiring diagrams can be analyzed and debugged.

DIYLC is geared towards DIY hobby enthusiasts and is developed by an enthusiast with the help of the large community of DIY builders.

Perubahan pada versi 4.37.0

sekitar 2 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~370 MB
Ukuran Unduh140 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang20.889
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator
Bantuanhttps://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator/tree/wiki
Pertanyaan yang Sering Diajukanhttps://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator/blob/wiki/FAQ.md
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.diy_fever.DIYLayoutCreator

