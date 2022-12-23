syncBackup

Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

Perubahan pada versi 2.0.1

sekitar 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~4 MB
Ukuran Unduh516 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang6.361
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Situs Web Proyekhttps://darhon.com/syncbackup
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/syncBackup/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.syncbackup

