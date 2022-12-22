Darhon Finance

oleh Darhon Software
darhon.com
Manage your personal accounts

A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.

It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.

Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.

Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.

Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.

Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.

Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.

Optimized for desktop computers.

Perubahan pada versi 1.5.0

lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~4 MB
Ukuran Unduh733 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang1.169
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Situs Web Proyekhttps://darhon.com/darhon-finance
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/DarhonFinance/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.drfinance

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.drfinance

Jalankan

flatpak run com.darhon.drfinance