Darhon Finance
oleh Darhon Software
Manage your personal accounts
A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.
It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.
Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.
Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.
Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.
Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.
Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.
Optimized for desktop computers.
Perubahan pada versi 1.5.0
lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~4 MB
Ukuran Unduh733 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang1.169
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Aplikasi lainnya oleh Darhon Software
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang