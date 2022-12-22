CorsixTH

oleh CorsixTH developers
Open source clone of Theme Hospital

CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.

Perubahan pada versi 0.66

12 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~50 MB
Ukuran Unduh34 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang4.902
LisensiBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
Situs Web Proyekhttps://corsixth.com
Kontakhttps://discord.gg/Mxeztvh
Bantuanhttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/wiki
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.corsixth.corsixth

flatpak install flathub com.corsixth.corsixth

Jalankan

flatpak run com.corsixth.corsixth
