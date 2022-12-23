Dinonuggy's Journey

oleh CoEck Studios
Pasang

A pixel art 2d platformer game.

A pixel art 2d platformer game developed for the project week 2021 at the Marie-Curie-Gymnasium Wittenberge. You play as a nugget in dinosaur form. Find the exit and escape!

Perubahan pada versi 0.70.2

sekitar 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~42 MB
Ukuran Unduh21 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang2.107
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://coeck-studios.com/dinonuggys-journey/
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey

Jalankan

flatpak run com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey