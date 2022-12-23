Timecard

oleh Jason C. McDonald
Pasang
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar
  • Cuplikan Layar

Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

Perubahan pada versi 2.1.0

lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~105 MB
Ukuran Unduh32 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang2.614
LisensiBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
Situs Web Proyekhttps://codemouse92.github.io/Timecard/
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.codemouse92.timecard

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.codemouse92.timecard

Jalankan

flatpak run com.codemouse92.timecard