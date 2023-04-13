Deckr

oleh Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

Perubahan pada versi 1.1.67

6 hari yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~86 MB
Ukuran Unduh38 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang612
LisensiProprietari
Situs Web Proyekhttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

Jalankan

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr