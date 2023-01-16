Chess Clock

oleh Clara Hobbs
clarahobbs.com
Time games of over-the-board chess

Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.

Perubahan pada versi 0.5.0

3 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~146 KB
Ukuran Unduh54 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang1.351
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock
Laporkan Masalahhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock/-/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Jalankan

flatpak run com.clarahobbs.chessclock
Tags:
chessclockgametimer