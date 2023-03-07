BYOD

Pasang

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

Perubahan pada versi 1.1.3

5 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~9 MB
Ukuran Unduh4 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang501
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://chowdsp.com/
Jelajahi kode sumberhttps://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

Jalankan

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD