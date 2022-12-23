Gnome Next Meeting Applet
oleh Chmouel Boudjnah
Show your next events in your panel
Gnome next meeting applet is an applet for Gnome using calendars from Gnome Online Accounts to show the time to your next meeting and easily open the meeting url. Features include
- Use Gnome Online Account for calendar sources.
- Make it easy to know how long you have until your next meeting.
- Detect video conference URLs allow to quickly click on it to join (Google Meet, Zoom, Bluejeans, supported).
- Shows the documents link attached to the current meeting.
- Change icons 5mn before and after meeting.
- Fully configurable.
Perubahan pada versi 2.10.1
5 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~12 MB
Ukuran Unduh4 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang3.578
LisensiMIT License
