GrafX2

A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs ​Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.

Ukuran Terpasang~2 MB
Ukuran Unduh1 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang4.278
LisensiGNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
Situs Web Proyekhttp://grafx2.tk
Laporkan Masalahhttps://pulkomandy.tk/projects/GrafX2
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.chez.GrafX2

flatpak install flathub com.chez.GrafX2

flatpak run com.chez.GrafX2