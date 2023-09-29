Flathub Logo

Buckets

oleh One Part Rain, LLC
Quick, simple and private family budgeting app

Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.

Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.

Perubahan pada versi 0.71.1

  • Proprietari

    Aplikasi ini tidak dikembangkan secara terbuka, jadi hanya pengembangnya yang tahu cara kerjanya. Perangkat lunak ini mungkin tidak aman dengan cara yang sulit dideteksi, dan dapat berubah tanpa pengawasan.
    Pelajari lebih lanjut
