Brosix

oleh brosix.com
Pasang

An all-in-one, secure instant messenger

Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.

Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.

Perubahan pada versi 4.7.2 Build 220525.13731

sekitar 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~560 MB
Ukuran Unduh220 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang1.691
LisensiProprietari
Situs Web Proyekhttps://brosix.com
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.brosix.Brosix

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.brosix.Brosix

Jalankan

flatpak run com.brosix.Brosix