The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Perubahan pada versi 1.52.126

8 hari yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~358 MB
Ukuran Unduh157 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang1.001.656
LisensiMozilla Public License 2.0
Situs Web Proyekhttps://brave.com/
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

Jalankan

flatpak run com.brave.Browser