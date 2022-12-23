Vorta

Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

Perubahan pada versi v0.8.12

2 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~52 MB
Ukuran Unduh15 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang43.049
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Situs Web Proyekhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
Bantuanhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

Jalankan

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
Tags:
borg