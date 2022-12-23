adventure-editor
oleh Rafael García Moreno
Classic point and click adventure game engine and editor
The Bladecoder Adventure Engine is a set of tools to create interactive graphic adventures (classical point and click games).
Perubahan pada versi 4.1.0
lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~575 MB
Ukuran Unduh450 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang5.602
LisensiApache License 2.0
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang
Jalankan
Tags: