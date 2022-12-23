adventure-editor

oleh Rafael García Moreno
Classic point and click adventure game engine and editor

The Bladecoder Adventure Engine is a set of tools to create interactive graphic adventures (classical point and click games).

Perubahan pada versi 4.1.0

lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~575 MB
Ukuran Unduh450 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang5.602
LisensiApache License 2.0
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Bantuanhttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Kontribusi Terjemahanhttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.bladecoder.adventure-editor

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.bladecoder.adventure-editor

flatpak run com.bladecoder.adventure-editor
bladecoder