oleh Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Perubahan pada versi v0.4.3

8 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~582 KB
Ukuran Unduh194 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

diarygtkjournallogpersonal